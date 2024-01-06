Sadhus, Mahants in Nashik get aggressive against Jitendra Awhad

Nashik, Jan 4

Sadhus and Mahants in the city are extremely upset over the alleged derogatory statement about Prabhu Shri Ramchandra, made by former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jitendra Awhad, of Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction.

The Sadhus and Mahants presented a memorandum to the city police on Thursday, January 4, stating that Awhad's statements had hurt the sentiments of hundreds of Hindus and they have demanded action against Awhad.

The memorandum stated that action should be taken against Awhad for inciting religious sentiments and creating communal strife.

Mahant Bhaktikharan Das, Mahant Sudhir Pujari, Swami Aniket Shastri, Ram Singh Bawri, and members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Ekta Andolan, Digambar Akhada, Maharshi Panchayatam Siddhapeeth, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers, and devotees were present while presenting the memorandum.

Meanwhile, members of Shiv Sena Shinde group shouted slogans against Awhad at Mico Circle and protested by slapping Awhad’s effigy with shoes.