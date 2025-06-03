Samruddhi Expressway to Fully Open on June 5; CM Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Final Stretch at Igatpuri

Travelling between Nagpur and Mumbai is about to get much easier and faster. The Samruddhi Mahamarg, Maharashtra’s ambitious high-speed expressway, will be fully open to the public from June 5.

The final stretch of the expressway, passing through Igatpuri in Nashik district, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. This event marks the completion of the entire 701-kilometre-long expressway that connects two of the state’s biggest cities.

According to Anilkumar Gaikwad from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), with this last section opened, people will now be able to enjoy a non-stop drive from Nagpur to Mumbai. The total travel time will be around eight hours, offering a smooth and speedy alternative to the older highways.

The expressway has been built in phases:

The first phase, from Nagpur to Shirdi (520 km), was launched in December 2022.

The second phase, covering 80 km from Shirdi to Bharvir, was opened later.

The third phase, a 25 km stretch from Bharvir to Igatpuri, was opened last year.

Until now, 625 kilometres of the total route were already operational. The final link, from Igatpuri to Mumbai, will now complete the project.

This expressway is expected to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion on traditional routes, and boost economic development in the regions it passes through. With better road infrastructure and faster connectivity, Maharashtra moves one step closer to becoming a truly connected state.