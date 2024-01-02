Saptshrungi temple will be open for 24 hours on December 31

Nashik, Dec 29

The Board of Trustees of Saptshrungi Temple on Saptshrung Gad has decided to keep the temple open for 24 hours on December 31. Every year, on December 31 and January 1, thousands of devotees visit the temple to pay obeisance. The Goddess Saptshrungi is the deity of the lakhs of devotees across northern Maharashtra.

On the first day of every new year, devotees from all over the state, and even outside the state, throng the temple to pay obeisance. Therefore, this is the time when the temple sees long queues of devotees. Add to that, this year, December 31 falls on a Sunday. Weekend holiday for all government offices and the ongoing Christmas holidays in most of the schools, means people from the state and outside are already visiting religious sites and tourist spots in Nashik. Tomorrow, December 30, December 31, and January 1, a large crowd of devotees is likely to throng to Saptshrug Gad. Taking this as an assumption, the trust has decided to keep the temple open for 24 hours on December 31 and till 9 pm on January 1.

Quote

The temple of Shree Saptashrungi Devi, which is a place of worship for lakhs of devotees, will be kept open for 24 hours on December 31 for the devotees who come to pay the obeisance for the new year.

- Deepak Patodkar, Trustee, Saptshrung Niwasini Devi Trust.