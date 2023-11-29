Sayali, Taneesha contribute for first-ever team medal for India

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 28

City girls and renowned table tennis players, Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani, have given their notable contribution to bag the first-ever team medal for India in the under-19 category at the World Youth Championships. The Indian team bagged the bronze medal for the nation at the ITTF World Youth Championship 2023 in Slovenia on Tuesday, November 28. The championship is organised from November 26 to December 23.

Suhana Saini, Yashawini Ghorpade, Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha made up the team. The team lost to the top-seeded China in the semi-finals and settled for the bronze medal. In the quarter-final, they played against the Egyptian team. World number 30 Hana Goda was leading the Egyptian team.

Both Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani have represented the Indian team in several international tournaments including the Junior Youth Championship in 2022 in Doha and the BRICS Games in Durban (South Africa) this year. Apart from this, Taneesha Kotecha was selected to represent India for the South Asian Games as well as the World Youth Championship 2022 held in Tunis. In 2022, Taneesha won the gold medal in women's singles at the Khelo India tournament held in Indore. Notably, Jai Modak from Nashik was the coach of the team.