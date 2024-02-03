Search continues for accomplices of Hujef

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 27

The investigating team has initiated a search for other accomplices of an engineer suspected of providing financial aid to the families of the deceased members of the banned terrorist organisation, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). According to the investigating team, it is not possible that he has been working alone. It was found that the money was going to certain accounts at the behest of a woman named Rabia alias Osama. Some of these accounts are suspected to be fake. The suspect has collected financial aid from four states. Investigations regarding who could be helping him, whether there is anyone else from Maharashtra, etc are on. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Anti-Terrorist Squad has taken the suspect to Mumbai for questioning.

An investigation is also being initiated to know how Hujef Abdul became involved in the activity, and who encouraged and helped him. There is a possibility that the money has been provided by opening accounts with fake names.

Hujef Abdul Aziz Shaikh (30, Tidke Colony) was detained by the ATS team. The incident of Nashik's connection with banned organisations ISIS, and Indian Mujahideen was shocking. Many things can be revealed by Hujef Abdul during the seven-day police custody.

During the investigation, important documents including seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, a laptop, a pen drive, and a passport were seized from him. He was found to have accounts in five nationalised banks. The transactions he made through these accounts were checked, and it was revealed from his mobile conversations that a woman Rabia alias Osama, who worked as an intermediary to provide financial support to the families of members of a banned terrorist organisation, instructed him to deposit the amounts of financial aid into certain accounts.