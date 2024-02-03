‘Seat-sharing issue will be solved in three-four days’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 21

There are no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in the state and within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), on the national level. The issue of seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections will be solved in the next three to four days, said the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and the leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Raut. He also said that the elections will be contested with the leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash Ambedkar. Raut is in Nashik for the two-day visit of Uddhav Thackeray in preparation for the mega-convention of the party. He was speaking at a press conference organised on Sunday, January 21.

‘Some people ask us for proof of Shiv Sena’s participation in Kar Seva at Ayodhya. We will present it through a picture exhibition in Nashik on Tuesday’, said MP Sanjay Raut.

He reiterated that the Maha Yuti government in the state is unconstitutional. He also spoke about Ayodhya saying that it is a great joy to have Shri Rama’s temple there and that Shiv Sena has contributed to it. He reminded again that it was the late Balasaheb Thackeray who publicly accepted the responsibility of demolishing the controversial structure. “People in power ask us about the Shiv Sena's involvement in the temple agitation in Ayodhya. Statements of Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are a sign of childishness,” he said.

‘Our party is going to honour Shiv Sena workers who participated in the Kar Seva, during the public rally of Uddhav Thackeray. We are going to present old photographs documenting Shiv Sena's journey and actual participation in the struggle for Ram Mandir, at the state convention venue. Our evidence of participation will be presented in the People's Court. No need to provide evidence to Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders, said Raut.

Our programmes are non-political

According to Sanjay Raut, Goda Aarti by Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray, darshan at Kalaram temple, visit to Savarkar memorial at Bhagur are all non-political events. Therefore, the party has invited officials, leaders of all parties, and citizens. Raut said that President Draupadi Murmu has been insulted by the BJP government for not inviting her to the ceremony in Ayodhya. However, Raut said that his party had invited her to the ceremony at Nashik. He reiterated that the ceremony in Ayodhya is turned into an event by the BJP.

The photo should be from Nagpur railway station

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly questioned Shiv Sena’s participation in the agitation in Ayodhya. He was criticised for sharing a photo of himself as a Kar Sevak, where Raut retorted saying that the photo must be from Nagpur railway station.