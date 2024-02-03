Self-inspiration needed to learn Sanskrit

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 30

Make every effort to get your neighbours and family members to speak Sanskrit. The objective of this meet is to inspire at least ten people to take up Sanskrit, said Colonel Satish Paranjape, President of Sanskrit Bharati’s west Maharashtra wing. He asserted that there is no need to be proficient in grammar, just enthusiasm for self-learning is enough.

Nashik District Sanskrit Sammelan was organised on Sunday, January 28 by Sanskrit Bharati’s Nashik metropolitan wing at Kurtakoti Auditorium on Gangapur Road.

Duttadas Maharaj of Dattadham area of Govardhan, working president of Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Rajendra Kalal, president of Sanskrit Bharati’ west Maharashtra wing Dr Madangopal Vashnerya, Dr Gajanan Ambhore, Pramod Pathak and other dignitaries were present.

The lamp was lit by the dignitaries. A procession was taken out in the morning. A science exhibition was organised between 11.30 and noon.

Speaking on this occasion, Paranjape said that when the child learns to speak, he does not understand grammar. A child learns from experience. He also said that everyone should be committed to the spread of the Sanskrit language.

Photo

28PHJN62

Satish Paranjape Single Column