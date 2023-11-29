Selfie With Maati campaign sets new world record

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 20

Under the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative, National Service Scheme (Maharashtra) and Savitribai Phule Pune University recently organised the Selfie With Maati campaign that has set a new world record in the Guinness Book of World Records, with 10,42,538 selfies! In this, Nashik district contributed 1,84,129 selfies, while Pune district uploaded 3,45,993 selfies, securing the top position.

A large number of people from Maharashtra participated in this campaign. They contributed a total of 25,45,000 selfies over the course of 75 days. Savitribai Phule Pune University made the most significant contribution with 6,42,849 selfies. Among the submitted selfies, 10,42,538 have been accepted by Guinness World Records.

Previously, China had set a world record by capturing 1,25,000 selfies. In response, India took up the challenge and created a new world record. On November 9, the Guinness World Record certificate was presented at Mumbai University's Convocation Hall. This marks the third world record achieved by Pune University in the last five years.

This campaign has contributed to fostering a patriotic atmosphere across districts. Family members of martyred soldiers and police officers were honoured at various places. More than 200 educational institutions in Nashik participated enthusiastically. This world record was possible only due to skilful management and planning.

- Sagar Vaidya, Member of Management Council, Savitribai Phule Pune University