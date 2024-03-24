Seminar on Sustainable Urban Development on Saturday

Nashik, Feb 7

A one-day seminar on 'Sustainable Urban Futures' has been organised jointly by the Jaihind People’s Movement, Praja Foundation, and the administration of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. The event will be held at the Taj Gateway Hotel in the city on Saturday, February 10. This is a one-day programme organised for all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Gram Panchayats of North Maharashtra. The development plan, waste management, and financial planning will be discussed in detail during the programme. Satyajit Tambe, MLC and organiser of Jaihind People’s Movement informed that topics such as good and strong economy, creation of local governing bodies through improved planning, and simplification of future policies will be discussed in depth.

The first session of this seminar will be on the Development Plan. Waste management is a very important issue in urban areas. Considering this, experts will present their thoughts on the topic in the second session. Management of solid waste and sewage, waste and sewage treatment projects, effective handling of these projects, waste planning, and others will be discussed in the second session, said MLC Satyajit Tambe.