Separate Nashik Division of Central Jail starts functioning

Nashik Road, Feb 7

There have been four departments of prison administration in the state since the British era. With workload having increased over a period of time, a new Nashik Division of Prison Administration has been created. A space for the same has been taken on lease at Jail Road.

There are a total of 60 jails in the state — nine central jails, ten open jails, and others. The central divisions of the prison administration were Aurangabad, East Nagpur, West Pune, and Byculla in South Mumbai. Out of all the four divisions, the Central Aurangabad division had the highest workload. This caused a lot of difficulty. Problems related to prisons, employees, and prisoners coming under the jurisdiction of the concerned department had to be done by the same department. Due to the increased workload, timely work was suffering here.

Keeping in mind the administrative needs, and for quick disposal of all types of work, the Additional Director General of Police of Prison and Correctional Services Amitabh Gupta created the Nashik Division. Eight prisons of Nashik Road, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Bhusawal, Borstal School Nashik, and Ahmednagar, Visapur in West Pune Division are included in Nashik Division.

Nashik division operational

A building near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue on Jail Road has been taken for the office. At present, the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Central Aurangabad Division, UT Pawar, has been entrusted with the work of the Nashik division. Moreover, 25 employees have also been appointed. Work to set up an office is going on a war footing. There is a high possibility that the office of the Nashik division will be inaugurated in the next two to three days.

Proposal for building construction

Nashik Road Central Jail Administration has a large space available. The proposal for the construction of a new office of the Nashik division within the jail premises has been sent to the superiors for approval.

- Aruna Mugootrao, Superintendent, Nashik Road Central Jail