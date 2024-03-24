Seventh Pay Commission: Third instalment of NMC employees deposited

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 3

The third instalment of the Seventh Pay Commission, totalling Rs 32 crore, has been deposited in the bank accounts of 4403 permanent and 3314 retired employees of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), by the Accounts and Finance Department.

Various municipal employee unions had demanded for the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission to the administration. The Seventh Pay Commission came into force, but as the administration was delayed in paying the five equal instalments, Municipal Karmchari Kamgar Sena had warned of agitation.

As per the order passed on July 22, 2022, the second instalment of the Seventh Pay Commission was paid in September 2023 to the current as well as retired officers and employees of Nashik Municipal Corporation. The third instalment was agreed to be paid by the end of January 2024. Accordingly, as per the assurance by the Commissioner and Administrator Dr Ashok Karanjkar, the third instalment was deposited at the end of February 2024.

After depositing the third instalment, the office bearers along with the President of Municipal Karmchari Kamgar Sena and District Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sudhakar Badgujar, met Commissioner Karanjkar to thank him. The commissioner was also felicitated. On this occasion, office bearers of the organisation Shrihari Pawar, Nandu Gawli, Somnath Kasar, Ravi Khedekar, Vijay Vidhate, Atharva Gaware, Jayesh Atre, Rahul Patil, and others were present.