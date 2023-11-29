Sewage and waste management work to be undertaken in 118 villages

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, NOV 21

Efforts are being made to bring about a transformation by providing basic facilities to citizens in several villages in the district. As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, initiatives for sewage and waste management will be undertaken in 118 villages with a population of more than 5,000 in the district. A development plan of Rs 74.11 crore works has been prepared for this. The bidding process for these projects will be initiated, and the work is expected to commence soon.

The Centre has initiated the second phase of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission.' In the first phase, priority was given to riverside villages. Now, new proposals are being prepared. Under this scheme, villages with a population exceeding 5,000 will receive Rs 45 per person for waste management and Rs 660 per person for sewage management.

-------------------

The waste management activities include the construction of public compost pits, construction of sheds for storing plastic waste, providing waste bins, installing public waste bins, compost production at the household level, waste segregation, collection, and management of compost.