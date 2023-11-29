Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold party convention in city on January 22

Nashik, Nov 28

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has decided to hold its convention in the city on January 22 at Hotel Democracy on Trimbak Road. Before the Shiv Sena came to power in the year 1994, its convention was held in Nashik. In order to repeat the good luck, the party has decided to hold a convention on January 22 and 23.

Leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjay Raut was in the city last week. He held a primary discussion in this regard. It was also announced that a state-wide programme of the party will be held in Nashik next month. At that time, two dates, December 23, 2023 or January 23, 2024, were discussed. A decision would be taken after looking at the convenience of everyone. However, the party has decided to hold its general convention in Nashik on January 22 and 23, 2024, informed the city chief of the party Sudhakar Badgujar.

Lok Sabha elections will be held next year, followed by assembly elections. As in 1994, the party has started the drive of ‘Daar Ughad Baye Daar Ughad’. This will be an attempt to reassure the party workers who are uneasy after the split and the subsequent transfer of power.

Interestingly, this convention will be held at Hotel Democracy on Trimbak Road, where the general meeting of the party workers of Bharatiya Janta Pary (BJP) was held after the transfer of power in the state. Now the Shiv Sena (UBT) has also organised the convention at this place.