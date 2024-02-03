Shiv Sena’s mega convention today in city after 28 years

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 21

A convention of Shiv Sena was held in Nashik in the presence of the Late Balasaheb Thackeray resulting in the coalition government of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. This year, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will blow the bugle of the election war cry, starting off with a convention held in Nashik. After 28 years, the convention will be held in Nashik. Notably, party chief Uddhav Thackeray will arrive on Monday, January 22, and pay obeisance at Kalaram Temple on the day when the temple inauguration ceremony will be at Ayodhya. He will later perform a Goda Aarti.

Preparations are being made for the convention at Hotel Democracy. Various committees have been formed for the convention. Around 1800 representatives including party's Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, Central Committee members, spokespersons, leaders, and deputy leaders will reach Nashik by Monday afternoon.

MP Sanjay Raut said that although some of the party leaders from the year 1994 have left the Shiv Sena, the message will be conveyed through the convention that the party is still standing strong.

Info

Uddhav Thackeray will inspire party workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nashik last week. Darshan at Kalaram Temple and Goda Poojan were done by him. After that, Uddhav Thackeray is now on a visit to Nashik, so the political atmosphere is heating up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attracted young voters during his visit. Senior leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the mega convention and Uddhav Thackeray's visit will also be important for strengthening the party’s organisation and inspiring office-bearers as well as party workers.