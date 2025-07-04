Shocking! 25-Year-Old Banker Travels 500 KM to Die by Suicide in Ratnagiri

The mystery surrounding the fall of a young woman from the historic Bhagwati Fort in Ratnagiri has started to unravel, though the woman herself is still missing. The incident, which occurred on June 29 Sunday between 11 am and 12 noon, has sent shockwaves across the city. As per the latest update on this news, Ratnagiri police said the young woman, identified as Sukhpreet Prakash Dhadewal (25), was an employee of a reputed national-level bank in Nashik. Originally from Haryana, her family had been residing in Nashik for several years. Sukhpreet reportedly traveled to Ratnagiri alone, where she is suspected to have taken her own life by jumping from the Bhagwati Fort. A tourist informed the Ratnagiri City Police after spotting a woman's body floating in the sea near the fort. Though the body is yet to be recovered and identified, police believe it may be that of Sukhpreet, based on items found at the scene.

At the spot where she was last seen sitting, police recovered her dupatta and footwear, which were later identified by her family members, who rushed to Ratnagiri after she was reported missing in Nashik. The family had also lodged a missing person complaint with the Nashik Police. Further investigation revealed that Sukhpreet had left behind a suicide note at her residence in Nashik. The note, handed over to the police by her parents, reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for her death.

Preliminary police findings suggest that the incident may be related to one-sided love, though the exact motive remains unclear. It has come to light during the investigation that she had come to Ratnagiri intending to meet a local bank employee. However, the meeting never took place. The man informed the police that Sukhpreet had contacted him through someone else’s phone, but they never met in person.

After she was last seen sitting alone at the fort, she disappeared without a trace. Following the alert, city police inspector Satish Shivrakar immediately reached the location and spoke with the emergency rescue team on the scene. A formal case has been registered at Ratnagiri City Police Station. The investigation is currently being conducted under the supervision of District Superintendent Nitin Bagate, Additional SP Jayashri Gaikwad, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilesh Mainkar, with Inspector Satish Shivrakar leading the case.

Authorities continue the search operation as the investigation progresses. The incident has once again highlighted the need for mental health awareness and support systems for young professionals.