Shocking Escape at Nashik's Bhadrakali Police Station: Man Accused Of Attempted Murder Flees in Dramatic Fashion (Watch Video)

A shocking incident unfolded at the Bhadrakali Police Station in Nashik, where an accused managed to escape right under the noses of the police. A video capturing the dramatic escape in a film-like fashion has gone viral on social media. In the video, the accused is seen sprinting and then jumping into the air to land directly on a moving scooter.

The accused, identified as Krish Shinde, had recently been arrested in connection with a serious murder attempt case. After being presented in court, Shinde was brought back to the police station, where he made a swift escape as he got out of the government vehicle. Despite the police giving chase, Shinde successfully evaded capture.

The CCTV footage reveals that Shinde’s accomplice was waiting with a white scooter, engine running, ready for the escape. As Shinde ran towards him, he jumped into the air and landed directly on the scooter, after which the accomplice sped off. Despite efforts from police officers, including one in civilian clothes, Shinde managed to get away. This bold escape has raised serious questions about the security protocols at the police station. The authorities have launched a manhunt for the accused, and further investigations are ongoing.