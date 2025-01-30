Simhast Kumbh Mela 2027 in Nashik: CCTV Surveillance To Be Strengthened For Enhanced Security

In preparation for the Simhast Kumbh Mela 2027, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam has directed the installation of CCTV cameras in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar to enhance safety and security. He was speaking during a review meeting at the District Collector’s Office, where key officials discussed measures for managing the massive religious gathering.

Currently, 1,300 CCTV cameras are installed in Nashik under the Smart City project. Dr. Gedam emphasized the need for additional surveillance in crucial locations, particularly in areas where large crowds are expected. He has instructed officials to identify locations for Sadhugram, the temporary settlement for saints and seers, and ensure CCTV installations in these areas as well. The deadline for this task has been set for March 31, 2025.

The Simhast Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, attracts millions of devotees and tourists. Given the scale of the event, authorities are prioritizing safety measures to prevent untoward incidents. CCTV monitoring will help in crowd control, crime prevention, and quick response to emergencies.

Dr. Gedam also stressed the importance of coordinating with law enforcement agencies to ensure seamless surveillance and management. The administration is expected to chalk out a detailed plan in the coming months to integrate technology with security protocols.

With these proactive measures, Nashik is gearing up to host a well-organized and secure Simhast Kumbh Mela in 2027.