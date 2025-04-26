Simhastha Authority to Be Established in Nashik: Eknath Shinde Unveils Plans in Mumbai Meeting

A major step was taken towards the establishment of a Simhastha Authority in Nashik during a meeting held at the Ministry in Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a dedicated Simhastha Authority will be created on the lines of those in Prayagraj and Ujjain, with senior IAS officers appointed to manage it.

Guardian Secretary Eknath Dawle attended the meeting in person, while Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam and Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri participated online.

To give legal status to the Authority, a special draft law — the Authority Act — was prepared by Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam following the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The draft was presented during the meeting for preliminary discussions. This move is seen as crucial to formally establishing the Authority and accelerating preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is just two years away.

Although discussions on forming the Simhastha Authority have been going on for several days, actual progress was slow. However, with Friday’s meeting and the presentation of the draft Act, there is now hope that the authority will soon be officially formed and the groundwork for Simhastha will pick up pace.

The establishment of the Simhastha Authority is expected to ensure better management and planning for the grand religious event, which draws millions of devotees from across the country.

