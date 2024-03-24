Sinnar Municipal Council sets target to recover Rs 43 crore

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Sinnar, Feb 10

There are 28,000 property owners within the limits of Sinnar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and they are expecting to get at least Rs 43 crores through tax collection. However, by the end of January, only 15 percent, which is Rs 6.45 crore, have been collected from the property owners. As the target of tax collection is still far away, the Chief Officer of SMC Ritesh Bairagi has warned of action against defaulters.

Bairagi said that if the property owners do not pay the tax, actions will be taken to disconnect the tap the connections, seal the immovable property, and others. For property tax collection, nine special collection teams have been appointed. Bairagi said that officers and employees of the Municipal Council have been included in this.

These special recovery teams were guided by Bairagi along with Tax Officer Yogesh Mule, and Office Superintendent Kailas Chavan in a meeting held in Municipal Council's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium.

Citizens of Sinnar should cooperate by paying taxes immediately to get subsidies for the development of the town. Otherwise, defaulters will face action.

- Ritesh Bairagi, Chief Officer, Sinnar Municipal Council

