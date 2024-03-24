Sitting arrangement for SSC students

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Feb 29

Sitting arrangement for the students appearing for Maharashtra State Secondary School Board Examination beginning from Friday, March 1, has been declared. Preparations for the exam by schools are complete, informed education department officials.

The sitting arrangement is as follows:

- St Lawrence High School: D 17105 to 17498

-Flying Colours English School, Cidco : D 17395 to 17376

-St Thomas English Medium School : D 17107 to 17420

-Dhanalakshmi Secondary School : D 17027 to 17103

-Progressive English Medium School, Pathardi Phata : D 17104 to 17434

-Sacred Heart Convent : D 3204 to 3933

-K N Kela High School : D 25913 to 26395, D201275 to 201281

-Chhatrapati Shivaji Vidyalaya Satpur : D 18496 to 19135

-Rangubai Junnare School Dwarka : D 2287 to 2379, 2906, 2907, 2334. Also D 2380 to 2909.

-JS Rungtha High School : D 2910 to 3203

-Maratha High School, Nashik : D000228 to D001360.