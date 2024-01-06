Six barrages constructed by Forest Department to reserve 1.50 TMC water

Wangansule, Jan 5

Six cement concrete barrages have been constructed at Hatgad, Sulpada, and Thanapada in Surgana taluka, coming under the Kanashi forest range. The construction of these barrages has been completed in one month. Notably, 1.50 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) of water will be reserved in these barrages.

The Forest Department has constructed cement concrete barrages around these spots, according to the convenience of residents and after discussing the geographical situation. Hatgad is situated in the hilly area of Surgana taluka, so rainwater flows away. Therefore, after the end of the monsoon, the streams and nullahs turn dry. These cement barrages have been constructed keeping in mind that if the groundwater level rises in the area, there will be no shortage of water.

The reserved water will be beneficial for agriculture as well as drinking water for animals. Wild animals like leopards, hyenas, warthogs, peacocks, various animals, and birds will benefit from this, especially during the summer months. Kanashi Forest Range Officer Umesh Wagh and Hatgad Forest Range Officer Shashikant Dhakne and Forest Guard Ganesh Bhoye said that the greenery will help maintain the balance of the environment.

Photo (05Hatgarh Dam)