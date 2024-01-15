As there was a metal detector on the way to the start of the roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mirchi Chowk, everyone who came had to go through the metal detector. Their materials were being checked through a scanning machine. Especially, it was forbidden to carry black clothes and handkerchiefs. Black jackets were taken off and confiscated from many, and black handkerchiefs were also taken away. Carrying water bottles was also prohibited. Therefore, these items were piled up near the metal detector.