Cleanliness drive was conducted in Hanuman temple at Pandav Nagari. Cleanliness drive is being implemented across the country from January 14 to January 22 according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the citizens. The overgrown weeds and grass around the temple was removed and the entire temple was cleaned by washing it. Former corporator Adv Shyam Badode, Ramesh Shewale, Ram Barode, Rahul Ahire, and others along with sanitation workers Satish Shinde, Satywan Sonawane, Rohit Waghmare, and Vishal Dhanwate participated in the campaign. A total of 32 temples in the area will be cleaned.

(16 Indira Nagar Swachhta)

Youth hit by speeding car dies

An injured young two-wheeler rider died in a collision with a speeding car. A case has been registered against the car driver in Gangapur police station. The name of the deceased youth is Sharad Rokade (35, Chandshi). The police have registered a case against the driver of the car (MH15-JH-7999).

Competition for women by Deshastha Rugvedi Sanstha

The women’s wing of Deshastha Rugvedi Sanstha has organised various competitions on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Durga Mangal Karyalay at Tilabhandeshwar Lane. These competitions will be held on January 21. Cooking special dishes for Sankranti and a costume competition with Til Gul decoration on black clothes has been organised. President Savita Kulkarni, Sujata Karjagikar, and Manisha Patil have appealed to women to participate in the competition.