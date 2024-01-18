An injured young two-wheeler rider died in a collision with a speeding car. A case has been registered against the car driver in Gangapur police station. The name of the deceased youth is Sharad Rokade (35, Chandshi). The police have registered a case against the driver of the car (MH15-JH-7999).

Competition for women by Deshastha Rugvedi Sanstha

The women’s wing of Deshastha Rugvedi Sanstha has organised various competitions on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Durga Mangal Karyalay at Tilabhandeshwar Lane. These competitions will be held on January 21. Cooking special dishes for Sankranti and a costume competition with Til Gul decoration on black clothes has been organised. President Savita Kulkarni, Sujata Karjagikar, and Manisha Patil have appealed to women to participate in the competition.