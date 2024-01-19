A 54-year-old person died by consuming a poisonous substance. The incident took place at Ambad MIDC. The name of the deceased is Prakash Tulshiram Gajbhiye. His son admitted him to a private hospital. But he died during treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Hit by bus, tractor driver dies

In the accident occurred near Chondi village on Manmad-Malegaon road on Friday, January 19 morning, a speeding bus collided with a tractor while overtaking. After the incident, the traffic on the road was stopped for some time. Ajay Ragho Bidgar (36), a farmer from Kanadgaon in Nandgaon taluka, was taking a tractor to Mungse Market Committee to sell onions. At the same time, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's Manmad-Nandurbar bus (MH-14- BT-0846) tried to overtake three tractors transporting onions one after the other. However, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the tractor hard. The tractor then overturned on the side of the road. Ajay Bidgar died on the spot in this incident. Some passengers on the bus were injured. The injured have been admitted to Malegaon General Hospital.

(Photo : 19 Ajay Bidgar)

(Photo: 19 tractors)

(Photo : 19 bus)

Two bikes stolen in city

On Thursday, two bikes were stolen again. A bike (MH-15-ET-8495) was stolen from near the Center Mall, on the road leading to Cidco by thieves. The incident took place at 9 pm. Somnath Tajanpure (54) has lodged a complaint in this matter. Another incident of two-wheeler theft took place near the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple in Pandav Nagari. Chandrasekhar Mathanikar (27), a resident of Pandav Nagari did not see his bike outside the house in the morning. A case has been registered against the unknown thief after he lodged in this regard.

Cleanliness drive at Vitthal temple

A cleanliness campaign was conducted in and around the Vitthal Temple of Rathchakra Society, Indira Ngr. The temple was washed clean. Former corporator Dr Deepali Kulkarni, members of the Rathchakra Society Jibhau Khairnar, Sachin Kulkarni, Ujjwala Raut, Vaishali Thube, Jayshree Bhorkade, Hemlata Ahire, Sheetal Kadam, Prerna Joshi participated.

(19 Rathchakra)