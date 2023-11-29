‘Some ministers opposing Maratha reservation’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 22

‘The Maratha reservation is opposed by some ministers in power and a gang of 10-15 people around them. There are attempts to make a rift between the Maratha community and the OBC community. But no matter how many attempts will be made against Maratha reservation, the community will not sit idle’ said the leader of the Maratha community Manoj Jarange-Patil. He further clarified that if the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister fulfil their promise before December 24, there will be no need for any agitation. He warned that he could bring the Maratha community to Mumbai. He was speaking in a public meeting at Shenit in Igatpuri taluka on Wednesday, November 22.

A large number of Maratha community members attended the meeting organised by Sakal Maratha Samaj from Igatpuri, Sinnar, Nashik, and Trimbakeshwar talukas at Shenit. In the meeting, Jarange-Patil said that if the entire Maratha community across the state falls under the OBC category, some fear that they will be deprived of the benefits. For this purpose, they are promoting one of the senior leaders. "We have been criticised frequently, but we will not sit idle’ warned Jarange-Patil without naming Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

According to Jarange-Patil, to date, OBC records of about 32 lakh Maratha community members across the state have been found at the government level. This work of the government is progressing. Those whose records are not found should not be worried. However, he also appealed to keep unity. Before the meeting, Swati Kadam and other women expressed their feelings.

Pledge of peace from Jarange-Patil

Farmers attended the meeting keeping agricultural work closed.

An equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was erected at the venue.

Jarange-Patil was given a warm welcome by showering flowers.

From December 1, a chain hunger strike will begin in every village across the state.

Jarange-Patil swore that the peace would be maintained, citizens would not suffer and there would be no discord.

