Southern European Owls Make Rare Appearance in Nashik's Vanrai (Watch Video)

In a fascinating discovery, various animal species have been found inhabiting the "Vanrai" trees in the Harsul Silk Nursery area of Nashik. Among these is a rare European Scops Owl, a species native to Southern Europe, now spotted residing alongside local wildlife. This unusual sighting has sparked excitement among environmentalists and bird watchers in the region. Photographer Rahul Kashid captured images of the owl camouflaged on the tree trunks in the forested area.

A Remarkable Journey of Owl Species

Globally, there are around 200 owl species, with approximately 60 of them found in India. In the rural areas of Nashik district alone, nine different owl species can be observed. The European Scops Owl’s arrival in Nashik is especially notable, as it is a migratory bird that has traveled a remarkable distance of 4,300 kilometers from Southern Europe to reach Indian soil.

Importance of Artificial Nests

Abhijat Bhandar from the Forest Department highlighted the role of artificial nests in aiding the survival and temporary residence of migratory birds like the European Scops Owl. He emphasized that these artificial nests help make it easier for migratory species to adapt and stay in India during their travels.

This sighting not only brings attention to the diversity of local and migratory species in Nashik but also underscores the importance of conservation efforts to support these birds’ migration journeys. Environmentalists are hopeful that with continued efforts, more migratory species will find sanctuary in Nashik, contributing to the area's rich biodiversity.