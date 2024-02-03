Special campaign to collect Kunbi certificates in Dindori, Peth talukas

Lokmat News Network

Dindori, Jan 25

A two-day camp to distribute Kunbi certificates in Dindori and Peth talukas, to eligible persons belonging to the Maratha community, will be held on Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, January 30.

A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of former Justice Sandeep Shinde to prescribe the procedure for giving Kunbi certificates based on Nizam period’s evidence. The genealogical, educational, revenue evidence, agreements made during the Nizam period, charters, national documents and other proofs submitted by institutions by conducting legal and administrative examinations are used for determining the eligibility. The certificates stating Kunbi, Maratha - Kunbi Kunbi - Maratha caste certificate to eligible persons will be given after this examination, informed officials.

The said committee held meetings and reviewed the work of inspecting records. Certificates were prepared after examining the old records. There are instructions to take the action of issuing caste certificates immediately.

Concerned eligible people will be given the Kunbi, Maratha - Kunbi, Kunbi - Maratha certificates based on the records found in Dindori and Peth talukas on January 29 and 30.

Dindori sub-divisional officer Appasaheb Shinde appealed to villagers to take advantage of this camp. All Setu Seva Kendra, Maha E-Seva Kendra and concerned Talathi, as well as Mandal officers, have been informed about organising village-wise camps.