Specially abled get ration cards

Lokmat News Network

Sinnar, NOV 17

A ration card distribution event for specially abled was organised recently on the occasion of Diwali. Ration cards were distributed in the presence of Tehsildar Surendra Deshmukh and Supply Inspector Vishal Dhumal.

A meeting of specially abled was organised two months ago in Sinnar by Prahar Divyang Sanghatana that was attended by MLA Bachchu Kadu. According to instructions of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, 240 proposals were prepared and approved to provide Antyodaya cards to the specially abled in the taluka. As part of this initiative, ration cards were distributed to them. Tehsildar Deshmukh asked the specially abled to reach out to him in case they have not received help from the administration. He further said that those who did not get ration cards now will receive them soon.

Arun Pachore, Daulat Dhole, Rajendra Jagtap, Somanath Karad, Vilas Khairnar, Nandu Shirsath, and others were present.