Sr citizen denied free travel, MSRTC bus conductor booked

Nagarsul, Mar 21

Senior citizens aged 75 and above have been given the facility of free travel in the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. But a senior citizen travelling from Nashik to Sambajinagar, was denied free travel by the bus conductor. The conductor issued a ticket of Rs 100 to him. When the senior citizen asked for an explanation about this, he was allegedly manhandled by the conductor. The incident happened last Monday, March 18.

The passenger has lodged a complaint at the Yeola city police. A case has been registered against the conductor.

A complainant Hiralal Hari Ghuge (Matulthan, Yeola) boarded the Nashik-Sambhajinagar Shivshahi bus from Nashik on March 18 around 9.30 pm to go to Yeola. When the bus conductor demanded bus fare from him, Ghuge showed his Aadhaar card. The date of birth is recorded as June 1, 1948, on the Aadhaar card. Accordingly, Ghuge's age is 75 years and eight months. But the conductor, KS Jadhav, demanded Rs 100 from Ghuge, half the amount of the actual fare. Ghuge told the conductor he was eligible for free travel but the conductor forced him to buy a half ticket. Conductor also allegedly threatened to offload Ghuge if he would not pay Rs 100. Ghuge also claimed that the conductor pushed him. Ghuge once again argued with the conductor after reaching the Yeola bus stand, but the conductor allegedly abused him.

It has been said in the complaint that when Ghuge tried to shoot the incident in his mobile phone, it was snatched. Meanwhile, MSRTC officials at the Yeola control room tried to settle the dispute by paying Ghuge Rs 100. But Ghuge reached Yeola City Police Station at 11.30 pm and narrated the incident. A case has been registered against the bus conductor KS Jadhav.