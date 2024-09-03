ST Bus Strike Disrupts Festive Travel in Maharashtra; Angry Passengers React: Watch Video

ST Bus Strike Hits Festive Travel, Leaving Passengers Stranded Across Maharashtra

The wheels of Maharashtra's iconic "Lal Pari" ST buses have stopped as employees launch a statewide strike during the festive season, causing major inconvenience to passengers. The ST (State Transport) employees’ association has called for a strike to press for their long-standing demands, including salary parity with state government employees.

The employees are also demanding that various other issues, such as financial matters and opposition to privatization, be addressed before the code of conduct for the Legislative Assembly comes into effect. The strike has brought bus services to a complete standstill in all districts across Maharashtra, with no buses being dispatched from any depots. There is also uncertainty about how long this strike will last, which could result in significant financial losses for the State Transport Corporation (ST).

The strike comes at a crucial time, causing hardship to many passengers, especially during the festive season of Ganeshotsav and Shravan Mass, when thousands of devotees and tourists visit Nashik and other pilgrimage sites. A tourist from Pune shared, "I was returning from Trimbakeshwar Darshan with my elderly mother, but upon reaching the bus stop, I found out about the strike. The officials are not providing any information, and it is becoming very difficult for my mother to wait. I will have to opt for a private cab, which is quite expensive."

Maharashtra's "Lal Pari" buses have halted as ST employees strike for salary parity and other demands. The protest causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers, including tourists and devotees. Many are left struggling for alternatives as the strike continues. pic.twitter.com/myiManx0nM — Chitra Rajguru (@chitra_rajguru) September 3, 2024

The ST employees are firm in their demands. One conductor said, "We haven't received a salary raise since 2016. We demand the same pay scale as other state government employees." Another employee added, "We should also receive medical benefits and claims, like other state employees. Our work hours are hectic and risky."

The strike is expected to continue until the state government takes swift action to address the workers' demands, leaving passengers in a state of uncertainty.