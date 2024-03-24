State-level conference 'MASICON 2024’ from Feb 8

NASHIK, FEB 6

The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) and Nashik Surgical Society have jointly organised a state-level conference 'MASICON 2024’ from February 8 to 11. The conference will be held at The Democracy Hotels, Resort and Convention Centre on Trimbak Road. It will be inaugurated by President of ASI Dr Probal Neogi and Secretary Dr Pratap Varute. State President of ASI Sanjay Kolte will be present as the chief guest.

Dr Mahesh Malu, Secretary of the organising committee, along with President Dr Govind Kulkarni, Co-President Dr Sudhir Bhamre, Treasurer Dr Nandkishor Katore, and Advisor Dr Pramod Shinde, infomed in a press conference that surgeons and doctors from across the state will participate in this conference.

Dr Mahesh Malu said that this 46th annual conference of 'MASICON 2024’ of the Maharashtra branch of 'ASI' has been scheduled to take place in Nashik. Members of the Nashik Surgical Society, including office bearers and doctors are working hard to ensure the success of this conference. We are fully prepared to welcome doctors from across the state. The sessions have been organised with the aim of enabling participating doctors to enhance patient care and further develop their skills.

President Dr Govind Kulkarni informed that various committees have been formed for this conference. A cultural programme will also be held on this occasion. Workshops will be conducted in this conference.

Photo sent on LT