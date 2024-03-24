Stress management lessons given to cops by psychiatrists

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 3

Police officers under the office of the Commissioner of Police (Nashik City) were given lessons on mental health and stress management in a special workshop. In this workshop, various psychiatrists of the city participated and informed the police about stress management and how to recognise the symptoms of stress.

A few days ago, a police inspector committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver at Ambad police station. This incident created concern in the city along with the entire Commissionerate. Primary police investigation revealed that the deceased police inspector took the extreme step due to family reasons. Keeping in view the upcoming elections and the additional burden of security, the mental and physical health of police officers and Ammaldars should be in top condition. Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik suggested organising a workshop on 'Mental Health and Stress Management' so that they can perform their duties well. Therefore, this workshop was held recently in the Bhishmaraj Bam Auditorium at the police headquarters. Psychiatrist Dr Anup Bharti of Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Dr Muktesh Daund, Dr Girsh Deore of Police Hospital, and Dr Prashant Devere guided the police officers and Ammaldars on how to avoid mental stress, how to identify stress and how to plan for it.

Additional workload affects mental health. Because of this, some nuances about how to carry out the work without allowing it to adversely affect them were discussed during the workshop. Also, the doubts raised during the workshop were cleared by the experts. Commissioner of Police Sandip Karnik felicitated the doctors. Deputy Commissioners of Police Prashant Bachhav, Kirankumar Chavan, Chandrakant Khandvi, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Sitaram Kolhe, all senior officers, police inspectors, assistant inspectors, sub-inspectors and others were present.

Info

Overcome depression by 'opening your mind'

Communication with colleagues, friends, close relatives, and senior officials about work-related or personal issues were encouraged. Negative thoughts and feelings of loneliness are driven away through human interaction. The experts also said in the workshop that stress and depression can be kept at bay if a person has open-minded chat and communication.