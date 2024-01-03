Strike called off after Collector’s mediation

Nashik, Jan 2

The mediation of District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shahaji Umap led to the calling off the strike by the drivers of fuel tankers. The meeting was held between company administration, revenue officials, drivers, and operators of fuel tanks on Tuesday, January 2, the second day of the strike at Manmad. Manmad has fuel depots for oil companies. Fuel supply in as many as 13 districts of the state came to a standstill as fuel tanker drivers went on strike protesting against the new Road Accident Safety Act passed by the union government, saying it is oppressive and unfair. Meanwhile, a meeting was held twice between the company administration, the revenue officials, and the drivers. But as the meeting was fruitless, District Collector Jalaj Sharma and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shahaji Umap intervened and assured the truck drivers of their safety. After a meeting, the strike was called off and the fuel transportation resumed. Due to this, fuel supply in 13 districts of the state will be smooth.