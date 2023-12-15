Strike of Anganwadi workers continues

Lokmat News Network

Manmad, Dec 15

Anganwadi workers and helpers have been on strike since December 4. As a result, over 50,000 children are being deprived of nutritious meals. Around 250 Anganwadis out of a total of 90,647 in the state, particularly in Nandgaon taluka, are affected by the strike. These Anganwadi workers have warned of continuing the strike till their demands are not met. Various associations of Anganwadi workers have participated in this strike.

We are eligible for wages and should be given the status equivalent to government employees. The Supreme Court has issued certain orders, and the government should implement them, say Anganwadi workers. The office bearers of the Maharashtra Rajya Anganwadi Karmachari Sanghatna stated that the strike will continue until the government accepts these demands.

