Students to get bananas in nutritional diet

There are about 5,000 schools in 15 talukas of Nashik district. Nutrition scheme is implemented in some aided schools including municipal ones. About 4,00,000 students are benefited from this scheme all over the district. They are given dal and rice and nutritional food once a week. For the period of the winter, at least four months, the schools have been instructed to distribute bananas in the mid-day meals..

Around 29,000 students from 100 municipal schools in the city will benefit from this scheme, informed officials.

The material for nutritional diet is provided regularly in the district. There is no irregularity. Other materials are supplied as per government instructions. As it is billed after first supply, there is no break in the payments. Other money is also credited to the account of the concerned, ahead of time.

- Dr Nitin Bachhav, Education Officer, Zilla Parishad

Funding for nutrition should be equal in both urban and rural areas. An additional rate is paid for this in the city. There is difficulty in buying fruits, nagli biscuits etc. Now instructions have been given for banana distribution in the meeting held on Friday, November 24.

-Shantaram Deshmukh. Secretary, Rajya Mukhyadhapak Mahamandal

Supplementary healthy food should be provided regularly to students. Apart from Murmura Ladoo, Rajgira Ladoo, the government should provide sufficient funds for fruits. Now bananas and other healthy food will be distributed and it is expected that the money will be received in time.

- Nandlal Dhande, President, Teachers’ Association

Nashik Municipal Corporation Schools: 100

Number of Students: 29,000