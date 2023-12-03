‘Submit report on Kunbi records by Dec 8’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 2

Retired Justice Sandeep Shinde has ordered that all the District Collectors of Nashik division should send their reports on Kumbi records by December 8, and not only scrutinise the documents but also seek the help of other institutions like Purohit Sangh, regarding the records of Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Maratha-Kunbi castes. The meeting of the committee to determine the procedure for issuing caste certificates to eligible persons of Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha caste was held at the office of the Divisional Commissioner in Nashik under the chairmanship of retired Justice Sandeep Shinde. While giving these instructions during the meeting, Shinde expressed his satisfaction with the work done in the Nashik Division to find Kunbi records. Meanwhile, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game also presented the difficulties in obtaining records.

Shinde learned detailed information about the records of various departments including the Land Records Department, District Registrar and Stamp Registration Department, Education Department, Police, and Jail Department. Regarding the records in other scripts, it was suggested that the help of the relevant language experts be taken from the concerned departments. Game gave information about the documents examined and the records found of Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Maratha Kunbi in the entire division. Game also stated that among the record types examined, mostly birth, death records and educational records of Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, and Maratha-Kunbi records were found.

Deputy Secretary Vijay Pawar, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Adv Ajinkya Jaibhave, Collector of Nashik Jalaj Sharma, Siddharam Salimath of Ahmednagar, Abhinav Goyal of Dhule, Ayush Prasad of Jalgaon, Manisha Khatri of Nandurbar and other officials were present.

Info

Innovative experiment in Nashik

Help of Nashik District Purohit Sangh is also being taken to check the Maratha Kunbi records. Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game suggested that a system be appointed from the government level to check the records of the Purohit Sangh, and the scanning as well as uploading of the records be done professionally. Shinde appreciated the experiment of taking the help of the Purohit Sangh in Nashik.

Info

Want a policy to preserve old records: Game

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game gave the following suggestions-

- Funds, and manpower required for scanning and uploading found Kunbi records.

- Consideration should be given to giving remuneration to Modi script readers and Urdu readers for reading and translating records in respective languages or appointing them on a contract basis temporarily.

- Since many of the records are in obsolete form, it is necessary to decide on a policy for the preservation of these records.

- Since the data of the records found is large, it is necessary to decide the policy regarding the necessary software, portal, and links to make available space on the server for scanning the said records and uploading them to the website.