Summer onion price rises by Rs 1000

Umrane, Nov 28

The red onion harvesting has been affected due to unseasonal rains in the last two days across the district and the water logging in the farms. Therefore, red onion arrival at Late Nivurti Kaka Deore Agriculture Produce Market Committee at Umrane has decreased slightly. On the other hand, due to the increase in demand for summer onions, their prices have increased by about Rs 1000.

Every year after Diwali, red onions start arriving in the market committees. Therefore, the prices of summer onions come down at this time of the year. However, due to very low rainfall in the Kalwan, Satana, Malegaon, and Deola talukas, the onion production has been affected. It was predicted that the arrival of red onion will remain low due to adverse effects on cultivation. Therefore, after Diwali, predicting that the prices of summer onions will continue to rise, most of the farmers stored the onions. However, the arrival of red onion in the market after Diwali has increased to a large extent as the farmers in the catchment area as well as those who have farm-lake, overcome the adverse conditions and produce red onion with the help of drip irrigation. As a result, the market price of summer onion fell by about Rs 1,000 compared to red onion last week. As the expectation of price increase failed, most of the farmers sold the summer onion at Rs 3000 to Rs 3500 per quintal in the eight days after Diwali. However, due to unseasonal rains in the district for the last two days, the red onion harvested has become completely wet, and it has become difficult for the farmers to sell this onion in the market. Therefore, due to the decrease in the arrival of red onion in the market, the demand for summer onion has increased and its market price has also increased.

Due to unseasonal rains, there is a fear of red onions getting wet and rotting as well as sprouting after harvesting. As there is a delay in the arrival of good quality onions in the market until there is good sunlight, the demand for summer onions has increased. At the same time, their market prices have also increased.

- Sanjay Khanderao Deore, Onion Trader