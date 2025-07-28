Sunil Bagul, Mama Rajwade Join BJP in Nashik Ahead of Municipal Elections 2025

"We must secure 100 out of 122 seats in the Nashik Municipal Corporation polls," stated Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, during the induction of Sunil Bagul, Former Deputy Leader of SS (UBT), into the BJP. Addressing him with affectionate firmness, Mahajan said, "Sunil Bhau, let this be your last party switch. No more hopping here and there."

Mahajan also made it clear that even if some claim that Vasant Gite is in line to join the party, 'the doors are closed for him'. He hinted at more inductions in the coming week, but stressed that BJP is becoming 'housefull' now. The induction ceremony took place at Raosaheb Thorat Hall and was attended by a huge crowd of Bagul supporters. Alongside Sunil Bagul, Shiv Sena UBT Former City Chief Mama Rajwade, Ajay Bagul, Shambhu Bagul, Bhagwant Pathak, Gulab Bhoye, and hundreds of others also formally joined the BJP.

Also Read | Pune Municipal Election 2025: Will the Grand Alliance Contest Municipal Polls Jointly or Independently?

The overwhelming crowd caused chaos on the stage for nearly an hour. The event was attended by MLAs Devyani Pharande, Rahul Dhikale, Seema Hiray, Mangesh Chavan from Jalgaon, Former Minister Babanrao Gholap, Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Former Deputy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul, Laxman Savji, Sunil Bachhav, Sunil Kedar, Nana Shiledar, Amit Ghuge, and other BJP functionaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said that PM Modi's work has been recognised across the state, country, and world, which is why leaders from all other parties are eager to join the BJP. He reminded the audience that municipal and Zilla Parishad elections are approaching, and the BJP aims to capture power everywhere. He also spoke about organising the upcoming Kumbh Mela safely and efficiently, similar to 2015, with the cooperation of Nashikites and party leaders.

He said the party had won 67 seats earlier but is now aiming for 100 out of 122. "Let others shout and criticise," he added, "the public will teach them a lesson in the elections." Other speakers included MLAs Devyani Pharande, Rahul Dhikale, and Mangesh Chavan and ex-MLA Balasaheb Sanap.