Everything is hunky-dory till Class 5 as the school is just a few metres away from homes, but the real struggle starts for students during secondary schooling as they have to travel to Trimbakeshwar or other nearby villages. Most youngsters here discontinue studies after Class 12 due to two prominent reasons - financial problems and lack of transport facilities. Residents demand that the government start a bus service so that the experience of going to school and college becomes fun.