March 24, 2024

Our demands are very basic. We need a decent road, water supply and uninterrupted power supply. We request the administration to fulfil our demands so that we can lead a hassle-free life. As the elections are round the corner, I am sure leaders and office bearers of various parties will come to woo us with their promises. We want results and not just hollow promises.

- Ganpat Surum, Resident

