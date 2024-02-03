Swagat Cell to provide prompt service to industrial customers

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 29

The Swagat Cell has been formed to provide prompt customer service to the industrial customers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). This cell will be operational at Nashik and Malegaon circle offices. This new initiative was inaugurated at Vidyut Bhavan, Nashik on Friday, January 26, by Prabhakar Shinde, former director of the MSEDCL. The ‘Swagat Cell’ in Malegaon was inaugurated by Shailesh Jail, Superintending Engineer in charge.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Swagat Cell in Nashik Circle, Chief Engineer Deepak Kumthekar, Superintending Engineers Dnyandeo Padalkar and Mahendra Dhoble, Assistant General Manager Mahesh Burange, Executive Engineers Yogesh Nikam, Rajaram Dongre, Chetan Wade, Nandkishor Kale and Nilesh Chalikwar, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Pramod Rajebhosale, Sr Manager Sachin Bhadke, Manager Mangesh Gade along with engineers, officers and employees were present. On the other hand, Senior Manager Rameshwar Kumawat, Deputy Executive Engineers Sunil Kumawat and Ashwini Ishte, Manager Badal Shinde along with officers, employees, industrial customers and electrical contractors were present at the inauguration of the Swagat Cell in Malegaon circle.

This additional service has been introduced in the new year while retaining all existing services for industrial customers. After contacting Swagat Cell, the officials and staff of MSEDCL reach out to customers and provide prompt service including processing of documents. This will provide immediate resolution of billing and power supply complaints to industrial customers along with new power connections, and other power services.

After registering a complaint or a demand regarding new electricity connection or increased electricity bill, the concerned industrial customers will be contacted and information about necessary documents, charges etc. will be taken cognisance of. Processing of documents, online application and payment of processing fee will be done by employees of the MSEDCL by going to the customer's doorstep within two working days. Immediately after this, the process of giving a new power connection will start, which includes providing firm quotation as per technical report based on site inspection. In addition to this, complaints received regarding electricity service or billing will be redressed within or before the prescribed time frame.

---------

Swagat Cell Nashik

Contact No: 7875768808

Email: swagatcellnashik@gmail.com and swagatcell_nashik@mahadiscom.in

Swagat Cell Malegaon

Contact No: 9029166346

Email: swagatcell_malegaon@mahadiscom.in and semalegaon@gmail.com

Photo on Ishwar's mail