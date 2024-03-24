Taneesha, Sayali in national TT team

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 13

Both Nashik's Taneesha Kotecha and Sayali Wani have been selected in the Under-19 Girls Indian Team for the WTT Star Youth Contender International Tournament, to be held in Singapore from March 14 to March 17. The Indian team left for Singapore on Tuesday. Prutha Vartikar, Kavya Bhat, Raina Bhuta and Divyanshi Bhoumik in the girls’ and Jash Modi in the boy’s team, all the players from Maharashtra, are included in the Indian team. In the recently held WTT Youth Contender tournament in Tunis, Jash Modi won the bronze medal in mixed doubles. Both Sayali and Taneesha are practicing under the guidance of Jai Modak.