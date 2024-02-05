Tanvi bags gold in Open Sea Swimming

Tanvi Deore from Nashik clinched the gold medal in the 10-km Open Goa Sea Swim Championship held recently. Tanvi's triumph is a testament to her unwavering dedication and hard work, along with the support of her husband, the blessings of her parents and in-laws, and the entire community of well-wishers.

After this achievement, Tanvi’s next targets are swimming the English Channel and spearheading the fight against climate change.

The Goa Open Water Swimming Club (GOWSC) is the official training partner for The Goa Swimathon 2024. As part of the preparations, the GOWSC conducted 45-minute training sessions on February 2 and 3 at Miramar Beach. These sessions were open to enthusiasts and aspiring swimmers, providing a unique opportunity to learn from experts and be a part of the vibrant swimming community.