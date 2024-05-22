Tanvi Deore: First Indian Mom From Nashik to Qualify for English Channel Swim

Tanvi Deore is poised to create a historic milestone as she becomes the first Indian mother to qualify for the daunting English Channel swim, renowned as one of the most arduous aquatic endeavors globally. Spanning 33 kilometers, the English Channel serves as a formidable passage linking Southern England and Northern France. Tanvi's ambitious goal entails conquering this challenging stretch within 14 hours, amidst temperatures fluctuating between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Tanvi qualified for this monumental swim after successfully completing a six-hour swim in 12-degree temperatures in Nainital recently. Her swimming journey began when she was just eight months old. By the age of 15, she had already competed in numerous national and international competitions, though she temporarily left swimming behind. However, her passion never faded, and after a 15-year hiatus, she resumed swimming, driven by her adventurous spirit.

As a mother of twins and the owner of a wellness resort in Nashik, Tanvi has always harboured an adventurous mindset. "I have many friends who have their own goal, dreams in life but due to family responsibility they do not give preference to their own dreams , I wanted break that thought and do something adventurous in life." Tanvi shared.

Tanvi decided to swim the English Channel two years ago and has been training 4-6 hours daily since then. Her coach, Shrikant Vishwanathan, is the oldest Indian to have completed the English Channel swim five times. "He is extremely comforting and motivating," Tanvi said about her coach.

She recently had a 12-hour practice swim in Nashik, where she swam from 5 PM to 5 AM, supported by friends and family. "Seeing a little girl watching me at the pool, the whole time gave me strength and confidence. It brought me immense satisfaction and joy," she shared.

Discussing her inspiration and journey, Tanvi said the mental challenges involved in preparing for the English Channel swim. She said, "Swimming the English Channel is like climbing Everest for trekkers. It’s a 33-kilometer stretch from England to France, and it’s also the busiest channel. There are many challenges like temperatures below 15 degrees, numerous jellyfish, unpredictable weather condition and strong currents that can drift you to another country."

Talking about the toughest moments since she decided to go for the English Channel, Tanvi said, "Convincing my family was a task for me. My husband was always on my side and very much supportive since when I decide. It looked dangerous considering the various challenges of the English Channel. Although they were initially fearful and worried, they later supported me. It took six months to convince my father. He was very worried about my safety and was hesitant, but now he is my prime supporter."

Tanvi explained that overcoming the fear of the ocean. She takes ice baths regularly to sustain in colder weather. However she said that the pain caused by jellyfish stings are significant hurdles. "The record is all about a mind game," she said. Her training routine is intense, prioritizing the English Channel above all else. "I follow the Mel Robbins 5-second rule to change my thoughts quickly. I practice meditation and regularly write notes. Yoga has also been very beneficial," Tanvi revealed.

Regarding her diet, Tanvi said, "For the English Channel swim, you need a layer of fat to sustain the cold. I might lose 6-7 kg during the swim, so I gained weight through nuts and protein."

Balancing her ambition with motherhood, Tanvi believes that every woman can pursue her dreams alongside family responsibilities. "Every woman has dreams of her own that often get set aside. But it is possible to work on your goals with focus, discipline, and consistency," she asserted.

With her determination and adventurous spirit, Tanvi Deore is set to inspire many as she prepares to conquer the English Channel.

Tanvi will fly to England on June 2 to practice until June 14, with her actual challenge taking place between June 14 and the end of July, depending on weather conditions. Tanvi has already become a role model for the city and swimmers across the nation, receiving encouragement and congratulations from all over India.

