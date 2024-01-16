Tehsildar suspended for irregularities in disbursement of grants

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, JAN 15

Additional Secretary of the State Sanjiv Rane has ordered the suspension of the then Tehsildar Chandrajit Rajput of Malegaon, accusing him of irregularities in the disbursement of grants for damages caused by heavy rains and floods.

Currently posted in Rahuri, Tehsildar Chandrajit Rajput has been suspended for violating Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979, for irregularities in the disbursement of compensation for the damages caused by excessive rainfall in the Malegaon tehsil between June and October 2020.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, therefore, he has been suspended, as per the official order. During the suspension period, Rajput will be stationed at the District Collector's office in Ahmednagar. He is not allowed to leave the headquarters without the permission of the District Collector. Additionally, he is prohibited from taking up any other employment, business, or trade during the suspension period, as mentioned in the order.