Tehsildars authorised to register births and deaths

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, NOV 27

The registration of birth and death, being an extremely important matter, the Centre has decided to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act to eliminate the requirement for a court order for registration one year after the event. The registration can be done by Tehsildars as it was done earlier. Accordingly, Tehsildars in 15 talukas of Nashik district have been given the authority to register births and deaths.

To simplify the process of obtaining birth and death certificates for citizens, a separate cell has been set up at the tehsil offices in Malegaon. The inauguration of this cell was done by Tehsildar Nitinkumar Deore. Due to the lack of education or negligence in rural and urban areas, birth and death registrations are often delayed. As a result, many people face difficulties in obtaining proof of birth and death registration. The administration has appealed to citizens to register births and deaths directly at gram panchayats, municipal corporations, zilla parishads, or rural hospitals where the events occurred.

—-----------------

The authority to register births and deaths has been given to Tehsildars in fifteen talukas, including Nashik, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana, Kalwan, Dindori, Niphad, Yeola, Nandgaon, Malegaon, Deola, Baglan, Chandwad, and Sinnar. In the tehsil offices of these talukas, independent cells have been set up for registration.