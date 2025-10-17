Tejas Mk1A Fighter Jet Gets Water Cannon Salute in Nashik (Watch Video)

In a big boost in defence system, Hindustan Aeronautics’ (HAL) manufactured Tejas LCA Mk1A fighter jet received water cannon salute in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, October 17. The HAL-made fighter jet took its maiden flight in the presence of Defence Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh inaugurated the third production line of LCS Tejas Mk1A and the second production line of HTT-40 during the event in Nashik. The production will improve the overall strength and capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The production of Tejas fighter jets has been taking place at the already existing two new facilities in Bengaluru that produce 16 jets yearly. The Nashik line is the third production facility. The facility was established with an investment of more than 150 crore rupees, which will add eight more jets on a yearly basis, enhancing HAL’s production capacity to 24 aircraft annually.