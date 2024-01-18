‘Thackeray’s press conference was a politically motivated stunt’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, JAN 18

If Uddhav Thackeray is not satisfied with the Speaker’s decision in the MLA disqualification case, he should go to the court, instead of organising a press conference. It is just a politically motivated stunt, alleged Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse while interacting with media during his Nashik tour.

The guardian minister said that doubting the Supreme Court means diminishing its respect in society. The Vidhan Sabha Speaker has constitutional powers. Accordingly, he has made a decision. As the decision was not in the favour of the Thackeray faction, leaders supporting Uddhav Thackeray began criticising it. Also, Thackeray faction leaders are spreading wrong information among voters.

It should have been called a public meeting, not a press conference. Bhuse also said that instead of showing documents and videos, the faction could have appealed to the higher tribunal. There was no need for a political stunt.