Theft at police employee’s house

Nashik, Dec 28

In a shocking incident, unknown thieves stole valuables worth Rs 2,00,600 from a closed house of a police employee within the jurisdiction of Mhasrul police station. The police employee is appointed as a clerk in the office of Superintendent of Police (Rural). The incident took place at Golden Park Row Houses, behind Ketaki Society, Borgad.

Police employee Namdev Ukha Zirwal (36) has lodged a complaint with the Mhasrul police station in this regard. Three days ago, he went to a religious event in his village of Vanare in Dindori taluka. Some unknown thieves broke the lock of his closed row house to enter and stole gold ornaments weighing five tolas, silver items and Rs 80,000 in cash. Apart from this, the thieves have tried to break the doors of other houses in the locality. When Zirwal returned, he found the door open and the contents of the cupboard lying on the floor. He immediately informed the Mhasrul police who reached the spot and registered a case.